Wall Street Pummels Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) After Recent Earnings Report

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) went down by -6.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.30. The company's stock price has collected -2.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE :EXP) Right Now?

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXP is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Eagle Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.35, which is $1.15 above the current price. EXP currently public float of 41.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXP was 372.42K shares.

EXP’s Market Performance

EXP stocks went down by -2.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.04% and a quarterly performance of 20.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 148.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.69% for Eagle Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.40% for EXP stocks with a simple moving average of 28.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $170 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to EXP, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

EXP Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -0.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXP fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.79. In addition, Eagle Materials Inc. saw 45.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXP starting from Haack Michael, who sale 9,907 shares at the price of $137.78 back on Apr 06. After this action, Haack Michael now owns 47,234 shares of Eagle Materials Inc., valued at $1,364,986 using the latest closing price.

Haack Michael, the President & CEO of Eagle Materials Inc., sale 10,918 shares at $133.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Haack Michael is holding 51,293 shares at $1,453,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.81 for the present operating margin

+22.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eagle Materials Inc. stands at +4.89. The total capital return value is set at 11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.19. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP), the company’s capital structure generated 168.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.71. Total debt to assets is 54.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.00.