Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) went down by -1.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.27. The company’s stock price has collected 14.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Merus Announces Collaborations in Israel, Italy and Spain to Increase Screening and Identification of Cancer Patients with NRG1 Fusion Tumors and to Raise Awareness of the Phase 1/2 eNRGy Clinical Trial

Is It Worth Investing in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ :MRUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRUS is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Merus N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.07, which is $2.66 above the current price. MRUS currently public float of 35.03M and currently shorts hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRUS was 119.38K shares.

MRUS’s Market Performance

MRUS stocks went up by 14.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.29% and a quarterly performance of 8.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.15% for Merus N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.79% for MRUS stocks with a simple moving average of 39.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRUS

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRUS reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for MRUS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 16th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MRUS, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

MRUS Trading at 12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRUS rose by +13.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.35. In addition, Merus N.V. saw 45.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRUS starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 79,500 shares at the price of $22.75 back on Mar 22. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 3,638,152 shares of Merus N.V., valued at $1,808,625 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the 10% Owner of Merus N.V., purchase 250,000 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 3,566,396 shares at $5,749,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-253.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Merus N.V. stands at -285.59. The total capital return value is set at -62.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.27. Equity return is now at value -60.50, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on Merus N.V. (MRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.72. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.66.