Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Just Got Our Attention

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) went up by 22.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.77. The company’s stock price has collected -1.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Obalon Therapeutics Stockholders Special Meeting Adjourned to May 25, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :OBLN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OBLN is at -1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.15. OBLN currently public float of 7.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OBLN was 2.25M shares.

OBLN’s Market Performance

OBLN stocks went down by -1.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.13% and a quarterly performance of -30.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 234.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.76% for Obalon Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.30% for OBLN stocks with a simple moving average of 39.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OBLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OBLN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for OBLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OBLN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $3 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OBLN reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for OBLN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2018.

OBLN Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.48%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLN fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +326.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Obalon Therapeutics Inc. saw 92.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-673.49 for the present operating margin

+36.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. stands at -776.70. The total capital return value is set at -92.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.39. Equity return is now at value -171.10, with -88.60 for asset returns.

Based on Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.49. Total debt to assets is 13.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.