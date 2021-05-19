Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Baozun Inc. (BZUN)?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) went up by 7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Baozun Announces US$125 million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ :BZUN) Right Now?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Baozun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $308.38, which is $14.43 above the current price. BZUN currently public float of 58.27M and currently shorts hold a 9.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BZUN was 805.46K shares.

BZUN’s Market Performance

BZUN stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.90% and a quarterly performance of -33.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Baozun Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.39% for BZUN stocks with a simple moving average of -10.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $42 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BZUN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 03rd of the previous year.

BZUN Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.98. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw 0.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.67 for the present operating margin

+62.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.35. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 45.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.42. Total debt to assets is 26.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.