Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) went up by 3.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.71. The company’s stock price has collected -0.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Verona Pharma to Present Expanded Analysis of Phase 2b COPD Data with Ensifentrine at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ :VRNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRNA is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Verona Pharma plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. VRNA currently public float of 5.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRNA was 79.21K shares.

VRNA’s Market Performance

VRNA stocks went down by -0.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.09% and a quarterly performance of -32.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.63% for Verona Pharma plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.15% for VRNA stocks with a simple moving average of -15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $17 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2020.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 10th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNA, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

VRNA Trading at -18.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -17.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +8.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Verona Pharma plc saw -13.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Ullman Anders, who sale 12,056 shares at the price of $0.84 back on May 04. After this action, Ullman Anders now owns 334,856 shares of Verona Pharma plc, valued at $10,123 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Kenneth, the Director of Verona Pharma plc, sale 13,112 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Cunningham Kenneth is holding 66,584 shares at $11,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

The total capital return value is set at -63.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.75.

Based on Verona Pharma plc (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.12. Total debt to assets is 2.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.26.