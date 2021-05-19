Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -3.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/17/21 that Oil Could Get a Second Wind. 11 Stocks to Play It.

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE :OVV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 3.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Ovintiv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.92, which is $2.32 above the current price. OVV currently public float of 258.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVV was 2.85M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV stocks went up by 1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.13% and a quarterly performance of 13.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 248.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.07% for Ovintiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.63% for OVV stocks with a simple moving average of 58.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $37 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to OVV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

OVV Trading at 4.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +19.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.80. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw 80.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Moore Rachel Maureen, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $7.42 back on Oct 02. After this action, Moore Rachel Maureen now owns 6,000 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $44,520 using the latest closing price.

Mayson Howard John, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 8,100 shares at $8.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Mayson Howard John is holding 16,121 shares at $68,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc. stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value -136.50, with -40.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.