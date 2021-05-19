Is a Correction Looming Ahead for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went up by 6.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.97. The company’s stock price has collected 4.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that E2open Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.25, which is $2.05 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 1.86M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went up by 4.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.75% and a quarterly performance of 12.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of 8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to ETWO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

ETWO Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +17.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +4.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Atalan GP, LLC, who purchase 287,250 shares at the price of $11.03 back on Feb 04. After this action, Atalan GP, LLC now owns 4,436,975 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $3,168,368 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.