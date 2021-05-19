Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) Just Got Our Attention

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) went up by 21.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.85. The company’s stock price has collected 10.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports Final Results from Its Phase 1b Study of Trans Sodium Crocetinate in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Is It Worth Investing in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DFFN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFFN is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. DFFN currently public float of 67.88M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFFN was 3.50M shares.

DFFN’s Market Performance

DFFN stocks went up by 10.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.41% and a quarterly performance of -49.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.34% for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.27% for DFFN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFFN

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFFN reach a price target of $1.25. The rating they have provided for DFFN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2018.

DFFN Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +13.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFFN rose by +10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7089. In addition, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFFN starting from Hollingsworth Jane H, who purchase 32,786 shares at the price of $0.61 back on May 13. After this action, Hollingsworth Jane H now owns 32,786 shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $19,999 using the latest closing price.

ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT, the GC & Secretary of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that ELDER WILLIAM ROBERT is holding 15,000 shares at $3,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFFN

Equity return is now at value -52.00, with -48.00 for asset returns.