Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)?

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) went up by 14.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.86. The company's stock price has collected 15.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LIXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LIXT is at -1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LIXT currently public float of 3.10M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIXT was 1.09M shares.

LIXT’s Market Performance

LIXT stocks went up by 15.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.17% and a quarterly performance of -11.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.14% for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.32% for LIXT stocks with a simple moving average of -29.63% for the last 200 days.

LIXT Trading at 2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.19%, as shares surge +35.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIXT rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. saw 1.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LIXT

The total capital return value is set at -87.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.79.