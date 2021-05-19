Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)?

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) went down by -3.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.26. The company’s stock price has collected 5.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/27/21 that Latham Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering Including Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SWIM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Latham Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $35.00. SWIM currently public float of 29.28M. Today, the average trading volume of SWIM was 1.27M shares.

SWIM’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.65% for SWIM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $38 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

SWIM Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +5.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 16.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Laven Mark Phillip, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Apr 27. After this action, Laven Mark Phillip now owns 342,255 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $95,000 using the latest closing price.

Leake Jeff Arnold, the Chief Operating Officer of Latham Group Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Leake Jeff Arnold is holding 270,975 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.89 for the present operating margin

+31.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 8.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.55.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 132.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 44.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.34.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.