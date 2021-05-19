Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy I-Mab (IMAB)?

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.90. The company’s stock price has collected 8.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/18/21 that I-Mab Announces First Patient Dosed in China Phase 2 Combination Trial of Lemzoparlimab with Azacitidine in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia or Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Is It Worth Investing in I-Mab (NASDAQ :IMAB) Right Now?

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 260.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for I-Mab declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.22, which is $13.86 above the current price. IMAB currently public float of 24.48M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAB was 420.87K shares.

IMAB’s Market Performance

IMAB stocks went up by 8.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.32% and a quarterly performance of 10.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 209.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for I-Mab. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.36% for IMAB stocks with a simple moving average of 38.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAB stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for IMAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAB in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAB reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for IMAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to IMAB, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

IMAB Trading at 14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAB rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.23. In addition, I-Mab saw 34.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.