Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG)?

BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) went up by 6.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.40. The company’s stock price has collected 12.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that BioHiTech Confirms Approximately $2.3 Million in New Food Waste Digester Orders for 16 Additional Ships from Carnival Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in BioHiTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ :BHTG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BHTG is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for BioHiTech Global Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.25. BHTG currently public float of 18.16M and currently shorts hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BHTG was 1.27M shares.

BHTG’s Market Performance

BHTG stocks went up by 12.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.45% and a quarterly performance of -46.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.53% for BioHiTech Global Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.18% for BHTG stocks with a simple moving average of -8.50% for the last 200 days.

BHTG Trading at -11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.21%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHTG rose by +12.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3635. In addition, BioHiTech Global Inc. saw 21.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHTG starting from CELLI FRANK E., who sale 29,774 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Mar 18. After this action, CELLI FRANK E. now owns 565,710 shares of BioHiTech Global Inc., valued at $67,894 using the latest closing price.

CELLI FRANK E., the Director of BioHiTech Global Inc., sale 330,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that CELLI FRANK E. is holding 595,484 shares at $1,023,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.03 for the present operating margin

-35.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioHiTech Global Inc. stands at -196.25. The total capital return value is set at -23.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.87. Equity return is now at value 256.50, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on BioHiTech Global Inc. (BHTG), the company’s capital structure generated 1,393.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.