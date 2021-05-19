Can Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) Remain Competitive?

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) went up by 8.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.26. The company’s stock price has collected 10.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Social Finance Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “SOFI”

Is It Worth Investing in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE :IPOE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPOE currently public float of 60.38M and currently shorts hold a 42.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPOE was 4.34M shares.

IPOE’s Market Performance

IPOE stocks went up by 10.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.16% and a quarterly performance of -29.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.55% for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.21% for IPOE stocks with a simple moving average of -1.88% for the last 200 days.

IPOE Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPOE rose by +10.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.06. In addition, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V saw 35.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPOE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.78.