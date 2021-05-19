Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) went up by 2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.13. The company’s stock price has collected -11.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Butterfly Network Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE :BFLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Butterfly Network Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of BFLY was 3.27M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY stocks went down by -11.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.67% and a quarterly performance of -62.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.55% for Butterfly Network Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.37% for BFLY stocks with a simple moving average of -31.65% for the last 200 days.

BFLY Trading at -36.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares sank -24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc. saw -49.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.