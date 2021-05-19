Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.19. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Interstate Power and Light Company declares preferred stock dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :LNT) Right Now?

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNT is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.22, which is -$0.04 below the current price. LNT currently public float of 249.88M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNT was 1.49M shares.

LNT’s Market Performance

LNT stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.51% and a quarterly performance of 19.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.77% for Alliant Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.05% for LNT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $61 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNT reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for LNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LNT, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

LNT Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.45. In addition, Alliant Energy Corporation saw 11.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.66 for the present operating margin

+24.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corporation stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 5.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.27. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 122.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.12. Total debt to assets is 39.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.