A Lesson to Learn: MICT Inc. (MICT)

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) went up by 10.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s stock price has collected 3.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/17/21 that MICT’s filing of a registration statement today relates to registration of a portion of restricted shares previously issued, as well as the registration of a new shelf registration statement, and does not reflect a new issuance of stock

Is It Worth Investing in MICT Inc. (NASDAQ :MICT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MICT is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MICT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. MICT currently public float of 34.85M and currently shorts hold a 12.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MICT was 6.17M shares.

MICT’s Market Performance

MICT stocks went up by 3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.25% and a quarterly performance of -33.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.65% for MICT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.97% for MICT stocks with a simple moving average of -39.36% for the last 200 days.

MICT Trading at -14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares surge +7.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICT rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6010. In addition, MICT Inc. saw -24.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICT starting from Bialos Jeffrey P., who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.94 back on Aug 28. After this action, Bialos Jeffrey P. now owns 185,000 shares of MICT Inc., valued at $64,181 using the latest closing price.

Bialos Jeffrey P., the Director of MICT Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $5.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Bialos Jeffrey P. is holding 198,000 shares at $35,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1413.38 for the present operating margin

-162.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for MICT Inc. stands at -1960.10. The total capital return value is set at -45.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.30. Equity return is now at value -75.90, with -55.40 for asset returns.

Based on MICT Inc. (MICT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.77.