Why Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s stock price has collected 5.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ :HOFV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.56 above the current price. HOFV currently public float of 49.58M and currently shorts hold a 11.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOFV was 24.28M shares.

HOFV’s Market Performance

HOFV stocks went up by 5.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.90% and a quarterly performance of 25.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.71% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.78% for HOFV stocks with a simple moving average of 18.58% for the last 200 days.

HOFV Trading at -7.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFV rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company saw 179.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFV starting from Dennis David, who purchase 17,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on Feb 12. After this action, Dennis David now owns 42,000 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, valued at $41,650 using the latest closing price.

Buzzelli Anthony J., the Director of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that Buzzelli Anthony J. is holding 47,000 shares at $24,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-460.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stands at -640.76. The total capital return value is set at -12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.22. Equity return is now at value -66.10, with -40.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), the company’s capital structure generated 59.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.44. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.