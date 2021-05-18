Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) went up by 19.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Ultralife Corporation Awarded IDIQ Contract Under U.S. Army’s $1.25B Conformal Wearable Battery Program

Is It Worth Investing in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ :ULBI) Right Now?

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ULBI is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ultralife Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is -$6.89 below the current price. ULBI currently public float of 15.37M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULBI was 104.42K shares.

ULBI’s Market Performance

ULBI stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.95% and a quarterly performance of 14.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for Ultralife Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.44% for ULBI stocks with a simple moving average of 47.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULBI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ULBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULBI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

Ardour Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to ULBI, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

ULBI Trading at 26.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +32.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULBI rose by +31.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Ultralife Corporation saw 31.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULBI starting from Robert W. Shaw, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $7.12 back on Feb 25. After this action, Robert W. Shaw now owns 57,750 shares of Ultralife Corporation, valued at $12,460 using the latest closing price.

Robert W. Shaw, the Director of Ultralife Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that Robert W. Shaw is holding 56,000 shares at $16,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.15 for the present operating margin

+28.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultralife Corporation stands at +4.86. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ultralife Corporation (ULBI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.45.