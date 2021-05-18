Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) went up by 11.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s stock price has collected 6.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that Torchlight Files Definitive Proxy Statement for Special Meeting of Stockholders for Metamaterial Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ :TRCH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TRCH is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.70. TRCH currently public float of 123.21M and currently shorts hold a 12.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TRCH was 18.13M shares.

TRCH’s Market Performance

TRCH stocks went up by 6.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.57% and a quarterly performance of -49.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 400.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.50% for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.66% for TRCH stocks with a simple moving average of 94.48% for the last 200 days.

TRCH Trading at 8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares surge +34.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRCH rose by +6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +561.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. saw 207.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRCH starting from McCabe Greg, who purchase 1,630,434 shares at the price of $0.46 back on Dec 18. After this action, McCabe Greg now owns 11,894,769 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., valued at $750,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2245.46 for the present operating margin

-421.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. stands at -6609.76. The total capital return value is set at -12.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.54.

Based on Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH), the company’s capital structure generated 130.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.69. Total debt to assets is 51.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 413.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.