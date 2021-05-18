Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) went up by 26.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.30. The company’s stock price has collected 22.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Summit Therapeutics Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SMMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Summit Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00, which is -$2.35 below the current price. SMMT currently public float of 21.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMMT was 146.34K shares.

SMMT’s Market Performance

SMMT stocks went up by 22.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.80% and a quarterly performance of -19.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Summit Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.14% for SMMT stocks with a simple moving average of 37.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMMT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

SMMT Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +33.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +22.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw 45.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 11,365,921 shares at the price of $5.24 back on May 12. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 67,662,454 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $59,557,426 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Maky, the Chief Operating Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 389,077 shares at $5.24 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Zanganeh Maky is holding 2,643,319 shares at $2,038,763 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8330.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Summit Therapeutics Inc. stands at -6127.56. The total capital return value is set at -89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.53.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 303.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.