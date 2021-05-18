Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) went up by 3.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.44. The company’s stock price has collected -1.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Alto Ingredients, Inc. Closes the Sale of its Madera Facility

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ :ALTO) Right Now?

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALTO is at 3.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alto Ingredients Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. ALTO currently public float of 60.23M and currently shorts hold a 22.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALTO was 3.53M shares.

ALTO’s Market Performance

ALTO stocks went down by -1.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.50% and a quarterly performance of -26.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 1337.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Alto Ingredients Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for ALTO stocks with a simple moving average of -12.12% for the last 200 days.

ALTO Trading at -5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO fell by -1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc. saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from Jones William L, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.98 back on Mar 17. After this action, Jones William L now owns 159,521 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc., valued at $119,600 using the latest closing price.

Sneed James R, the CCO and VP of Alto Ingredients Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sneed James R is holding 174,269 shares at $601,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.68 for the present operating margin

+4.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Ingredients Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.79. Equity return is now at value -15.70, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO), the company’s capital structure generated 36.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.76. Total debt to assets is 21.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.