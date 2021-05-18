Plantronics Inc. (PLT) Just Got Our Attention

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT) went down by -3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.89. The company’s stock price has collected -30.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Poly Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change from “PLT” to “POLY”

Is It Worth Investing in Plantronics Inc. (NYSE :PLT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLT is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Plantronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.17, which is $16.88 above the current price. PLT currently public float of 40.41M and currently shorts hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLT was 591.58K shares.

PLT’s Market Performance

PLT stocks went down by -30.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.93% and a quarterly performance of -33.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 150.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.70% for Plantronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.92% for PLT stocks with a simple moving average of 2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $48 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLT reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for PLT stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PLT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PLT Trading at -27.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares sank -24.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLT fell by -30.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.55. In addition, Plantronics Inc. saw 5.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLT starting from Triangle Private Holdings I, L, who sale 4,065,666 shares at the price of $13.25 back on Aug 27. After this action, Triangle Private Holdings I, L now owns 3,036,535 shares of Plantronics Inc., valued at $53,870,074 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.42 for the present operating margin

+42.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plantronics Inc. stands at -48.87. The total capital return value is set at -4.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.03. Equity return is now at value 688.90, with -37.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.