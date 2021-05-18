Is FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) a Keeper?

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) went down by -17.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.63. The company’s stock price has collected -22.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that FreightCar America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ :RAIL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RAIL is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for FreightCar America Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is -$1.97 below the current price. RAIL currently public float of 11.95M and currently shorts hold a 8.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RAIL was 2.87M shares.

RAIL’s Market Performance

RAIL stocks went down by -22.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.25% and a quarterly performance of 39.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 430.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.13% for FreightCar America Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.63% for RAIL stocks with a simple moving average of 65.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAIL stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for RAIL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RAIL in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2019.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RAIL, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

RAIL Trading at -0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.24%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIL fell by -22.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.42. In addition, FreightCar America Inc. saw 119.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIL starting from Meyer James R, who purchase 17,500 shares at the price of $2.61 back on Nov 30. After this action, Meyer James R now owns 231,555 shares of FreightCar America Inc., valued at $45,603 using the latest closing price.

Meyer James R, the President and CEO of FreightCar America Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $2.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Meyer James R is holding 214,055 shares at $14,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.94 for the present operating margin

-12.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for FreightCar America Inc. stands at -77.87. The total capital return value is set at -27.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.04. Equity return is now at value -126.60, with -37.60 for asset returns.

Based on FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 280.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.70. Total debt to assets is 46.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 184.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.