Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $128.54. The company’s stock price has collected -1.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Abbott Receives CE Mark for Navitor(TM), the Latest-Generation Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) System to Treat Aortic Stenosis

Is It Worth Investing in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE :ABT) Right Now?

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABT is at 0.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Abbott Laboratories declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $136.42, which is $19.58 above the current price. ABT currently public float of 1.76B and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABT was 5.09M shares.

ABT’s Market Performance

ABT stocks went down by -1.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.12% and a quarterly performance of -8.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.50% for Abbott Laboratories. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.86% for ABT stocks with a simple moving average of 3.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $122 based on the research report published on April 15th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABT, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

ABT Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.79. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Watkin Jared, who sale 94,576 shares at the price of $119.90 back on Apr 30. After this action, Watkin Jared now owns 59,783 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $11,339,739 using the latest closing price.

BIRD ROGER, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 9,439 shares at $122.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that BIRD ROGER is holding 51,083 shares at $1,151,558 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.29 for the present operating margin

+50.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +12.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 17.80, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Abbott Laboratories (ABT), the company’s capital structure generated 60.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.76. Total debt to assets is 27.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.