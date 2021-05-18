Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) went up by 28.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s stock price has collected 24.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/11/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. – FRSX

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :FRSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $0.14 above the current price. FRSX currently public float of 57.26M and currently shorts hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRSX was 3.61M shares.

FRSX’s Market Performance

FRSX stocks went up by 24.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.33% and a quarterly performance of -55.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 451.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.08% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.63% for FRSX stocks with a simple moving average of 18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at -18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX rose by +24.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +219.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

The total capital return value is set at -40.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.58.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.65. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.92.