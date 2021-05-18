Here’s Our Rant About Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected -7.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.94 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of CRF was 643.88K shares.

CRF’s Market Performance

CRF stocks went down by -7.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.57% and a quarterly performance of -12.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.75% for CRF stocks with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought CRF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRF fell by -9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.53. In addition, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. saw -2.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRF starting from WILCOX GLENN W SR, who purchase 2,674 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Feb 23. After this action, WILCOX GLENN W SR now owns 6,000 shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc., valued at $32,756 using the latest closing price.

WILCOX GLENN W SR, the Director of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc., sale 241 shares at $11.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that WILCOX GLENN W SR is holding 3,326 shares at $2,760 based on the most recent closing price.