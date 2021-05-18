Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR)?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) went up by 9.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.50. The company’s stock price has collected -7.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that Velodyne Lidar CEO Anand Gopalan Featured Speaker at Reuters Smart Infrastructure & Energy Week

Is It Worth Investing in Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ :VLDR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Velodyne Lidar Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.33. VLDR currently public float of 90.34M and currently shorts hold a 17.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLDR was 4.42M shares.

VLDR’s Market Performance

VLDR stocks went down by -7.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.08% and a quarterly performance of -50.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.29% for Velodyne Lidar Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.19% for VLDR stocks with a simple moving average of -40.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLDR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLDR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for VLDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

VLDR Trading at -18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares sank -24.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLDR fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.58. In addition, Velodyne Lidar Inc. saw -53.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLDR starting from SAMARDZICH BARB J, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $9.48 back on May 14. After this action, SAMARDZICH BARB J now owns 67,823 shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc., valued at $331,874 using the latest closing price.

Zarringhalam Hamid, the Director of Velodyne Lidar Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.14 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Zarringhalam Hamid is holding 2,500 shares at $22,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.01 for the present operating margin

+26.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stands at -157.15. The total capital return value is set at -72.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.18. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Velodyne Lidar Inc. (VLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.85. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.19.