Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)?

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) went up by 22.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.37. The company’s stock price has collected 17.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that U.S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ :USWS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USWS is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.47. USWS currently public float of 44.53M and currently shorts hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USWS was 4.12M shares.

USWS’s Market Performance

USWS stocks went up by 17.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.73% and a quarterly performance of -53.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 129.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.14% for U.S. Well Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.25% for USWS stocks with a simple moving average of 37.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USWS

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USWS reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for USWS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2020.

USWS Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares surge +35.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USWS rose by +17.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7789. In addition, U.S. Well Services Inc. saw 131.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.78 for the present operating margin

-9.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Well Services Inc. stands at -94.24. The total capital return value is set at -17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.33. Equity return is now at value 357.50, with -73.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.