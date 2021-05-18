Cricut Inc. (CRCT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.35. The company’s stock price has collected 14.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Cricut, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ :CRCT) Right Now?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.71 x from its present earnings ratio.

CRCT currently public float of 13.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRCT was 846.60K shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.52% for Cricut Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.22% for CRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 9.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRCT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CRCT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRCT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $26 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRCT reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CRCT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 19th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CRCT, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

CRCT Trading at 9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.27%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT rose by +14.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.26. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw 32.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRCT starting from Rowberry Gregory, who sale 1,590 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Apr 28. After this action, Rowberry Gregory now owns 0 shares of Cricut Inc., valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Martin F, the Chief Financial Officer of Cricut Inc., sale 20,644 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Petersen Martin F is holding 0 shares at $412,880 based on the most recent closing price.