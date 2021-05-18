Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $712.41. The company’s stock price has collected -1.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Charter to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Virtual Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :CHTR) Right Now?

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHTR is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Charter Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $753.23, which is $44.34 above the current price. CHTR currently public float of 180.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHTR was 1.10M shares.

CHTR’s Market Performance

CHTR stocks went down by -1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.59% and a quarterly performance of 11.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 36.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Charter Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.38% for CHTR stocks with a simple moving average of 9.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHTR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CHTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHTR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $680 based on the research report published on April 09th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHTR reach a price target of $763. The rating they have provided for CHTR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to CHTR, setting the target price at $640 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

CHTR Trading at 6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHTR fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $673.02. In addition, Charter Communications Inc. saw 3.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHTR starting from MERRITT DAVID C, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $697.45 back on May 10. After this action, MERRITT DAVID C now owns 8,907 shares of Charter Communications Inc., valued at $697,454 using the latest closing price.

Ellen David, the Senior Executive VicePresident of Charter Communications Inc., sale 10,443 shares at $669.65 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Ellen David is holding 5,377 shares at $6,993,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charter Communications Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 7.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), the company’s capital structure generated 353.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 57.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 348.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.