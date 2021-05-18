Can TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Remain Competitive?

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) went down by -15.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.28. The company’s stock price has collected -4.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/21/21 that 4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices

Is It Worth Investing in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE :TPGY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.00. TPGY currently public float of 25.25M and currently shorts hold a 14.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPGY was 1.40M shares.

TPGY’s Market Performance

TPGY stocks went down by -4.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.50% and a quarterly performance of -50.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.63% for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.49% for TPGY stocks with a simple moving average of -42.96% for the last 200 days.

TPGY Trading at -30.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPGY fell by -13.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. saw -45.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPGY starting from TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H, who purchase 146,836 shares at the price of $19.59 back on Mar 19. After this action, TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H now owns 4,957,302 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., valued at $2,876,312 using the latest closing price.

TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H, the 10% Owner of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp., purchase 275,000 shares at $19.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H is holding 4,810,466 shares at $5,353,292 based on the most recent closing price.