Can The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Remain Competitive?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) went down by -5.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.34. The company’s stock price has collected -8.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that The Simply Good Foods Announces Response to SEC Guidance Applicable to Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”)

Is It Worth Investing in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ :SMPL) Right Now?

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMPL is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.90, which is $1.89 above the current price. SMPL currently public float of 84.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMPL was 664.87K shares.

SMPL’s Market Performance

SMPL stocks went down by -8.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly performance of 7.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for The Simply Good Foods Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.74% for SMPL stocks with a simple moving average of 17.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $31 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMPL reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SMPL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMPL, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

SMPL Trading at -2.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.90. In addition, The Simply Good Foods Company saw 1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Matthews Timothy Allen, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $29.76 back on Feb 02. After this action, Matthews Timothy Allen now owns 7,439 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company, valued at $267,840 using the latest closing price.

Montgomery Robert G., the Director of The Simply Good Foods Company, purchase 2,000 shares at $18.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Montgomery Robert G. is holding 54,766 shares at $37,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+37.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Simply Good Foods Company stands at +4.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 50.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 30.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.