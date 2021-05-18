Can Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Remain Competitive?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went down by -3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Thinking about buying stock in ConforMIS, Party City Holdco, Vyne Therapeutics, Mustang Bio, or Inovio Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE :PRTY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTY is at 3.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is -$1.43 below the current price. PRTY currently public float of 105.42M and currently shorts hold a 6.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTY was 3.05M shares.

PRTY’s Market Performance

PRTY stocks went up by 2.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.68% and a quarterly performance of 7.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 1788.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.20% for Party City Holdco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.81% for PRTY stocks with a simple moving average of 79.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PRTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PRTY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on March 13th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTY reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PRTY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to PRTY, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

PRTY Trading at 34.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares surge +58.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTY rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +422.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Party City Holdco Inc. saw 47.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTY starting from HARRISON JAMES M, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Mar 15. After this action, HARRISON JAMES M now owns 130,000 shares of Party City Holdco Inc., valued at $1,328,000 using the latest closing price.

HARRISON JAMES M, the Director of Party City Holdco Inc., sale 291,200 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that HARRISON JAMES M is holding 114,074 shares at $1,939,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.63 for the present operating margin

+25.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Party City Holdco Inc. stands at -28.54. The total capital return value is set at -7.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.04. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), the company’s capital structure generated 4,626.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.88. Total debt to assets is 83.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,907.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.