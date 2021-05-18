California Water Service Group (CWT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.98. The company’s stock price has collected -2.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/12/21 that Munsey Elementary Fifth- and Sixth-Graders Win 2021 H2O Challenge

Is It Worth Investing in California Water Service Group (NYSE :CWT) Right Now?

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 280.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CWT is at 0.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for California Water Service Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.40, which is -$2.49 below the current price. CWT currently public float of 50.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CWT was 217.67K shares.

CWT’s Market Performance

CWT stocks went down by -2.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.67% and a quarterly performance of -3.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for California Water Service Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.95% for CWT stocks with a simple moving average of 5.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWT

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWT reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for CWT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

CWT Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -10.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWT fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.25. In addition, California Water Service Group saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWT starting from Luu Michael B, who sale 407 shares at the price of $57.98 back on May 06. After this action, Luu Michael B now owns 16,552 shares of California Water Service Group, valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

Simon Gerald A, the Chief Safety & Preparedness of California Water Service Group, sale 854 shares at $58.73 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Simon Gerald A is holding 6,712 shares at $50,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.65 for the present operating margin

+37.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Water Service Group stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on California Water Service Group (CWT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.98. Total debt to assets is 33.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.