Ayro Inc. (AYRO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) went up by 9.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected 10.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that AYRO to Participate at the Investor Summit Conference and Present to Investors on May 17, 2021
Is It Worth Investing in Ayro Inc. (NASDAQ :AYRO) Right Now?
Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYRO is at 4.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ayro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $15.00. AYRO currently public float of 23.12M and currently shorts hold a 20.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYRO was 2.26M shares.
AYRO’s Market Performance
AYRO stocks went up by 10.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.44% and a quarterly performance of -50.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.32% for Ayro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for AYRO stocks with a simple moving average of -8.31% for the last 200 days.
AYRO Trading at -16.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought AYRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.26% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.93% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, AYRO rose by +10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Ayro Inc. saw -21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for AYRO
Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -32.60 for asset returns.