We Analyzed the Future Direction of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), Here is What We Found

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s stock price has collected -8.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Travere Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TVTX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Travere Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.50. TVTX currently public float of 53.71M and currently shorts hold a 8.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TVTX was 540.29K shares.

TVTX’s Market Performance

TVTX stocks went down by -8.70% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.57% and a quarterly performance of -30.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.36% for Travere Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.95% for TVTX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.16% for the last 200 days.

TVTX Trading at -26.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.77%, as shares sank -26.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from REED ELIZABETH E, who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $19.46 back on May 12. After this action, REED ELIZABETH E now owns 34,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,622 using the latest closing price.

Clague Laura, the Chief Financial Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $19.46 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Clague Laura is holding 28,223 shares at $38,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.01 for the present operating margin

+85.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -85.43. The total capital return value is set at -16.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.15. Equity return is now at value -75.10, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 115.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.60. Total debt to assets is 40.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.