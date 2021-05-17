We Analyzed the Future Direction of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), Here is What We Found

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) went up by 16.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price has collected -5.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that PINTEC Announces Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :PT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PT currently public float of 33.63M and currently shorts hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PT was 1.40M shares.

PT’s Market Performance

PT stocks went down by -5.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.11% and a quarterly performance of -59.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.44% for PT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.05% for the last 200 days.

PT Trading at -15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +26.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PT rose by +23.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8686. In addition, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited saw -18.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.98 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stands at -77.71. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.49. Equity return is now at value -82.50, with -19.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.