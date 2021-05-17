We Analyzed the Future Direction of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), Here is What We Found

LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) went up by 34.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.02. The company’s stock price has collected 6.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Fisker, LifeMD, Aeva Technologies, BioNano Genomics, or Plug Power?

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc. (NASDAQ :LFMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LFMD is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for LifeMD Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.50. LFMD currently public float of 15.14M and currently shorts hold a 16.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFMD was 1.17M shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

LFMD stocks went up by 6.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.15% and a quarterly performance of -69.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 443.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.50% for LifeMD Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for LFMD stocks with a simple moving average of -18.34% for the last 200 days.

LFMD Trading at -34.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.37%, as shares sank -11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, LifeMD Inc. saw 34.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.04 for the present operating margin

+73.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc. stands at -157.26.

Based on LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 78.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 100.00 and the total asset turnover is 4.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.