We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), Here is What We Found

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) went up by 3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.31. The company’s stock price has collected 0.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE :KGC) Right Now?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KGC is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.89, which is $3.53 above the current price. KGC currently public float of 1.26B and currently shorts hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KGC was 14.21M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stocks went up by 0.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.29% and a quarterly performance of 5.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Kinross Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.77% for KGC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KGC, setting the target price at $11.25 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

KGC Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

+35.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +31.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.37. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.25. Total debt to assets is 18.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.