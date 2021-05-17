We Analyzed the Future Direction of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW), Here is What We Found

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) went up by 22.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s stock price has collected -4.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Releases Forward-Looking Guidance for the First Half Year 2021 Financial Report

Is It Worth Investing in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :CSCW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSCW is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.00. CSCW currently public float of 41.57M and currently shorts hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSCW was 18.28M shares.

CSCW’s Market Performance

CSCW stocks went down by -4.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.07% and a quarterly performance of -13.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.83% for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.54% for CSCW stocks with a simple moving average of 17.29% for the last 200 days.

CSCW Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.52%, as shares sank -14.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCW fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0874. In addition, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. saw 40.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCW

The total capital return value is set at -28.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -145.36. Equity return is now at value -393.30, with -27.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.