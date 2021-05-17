Wall Street Pummels QuantumScape Corporation (QS) After Recent Earnings Report

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went up by 2.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.73. The company’s stock price has collected -12.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that QuantumScape and Volkswagen Sign Agreement to Select Location for Joint Venture Pilot-Line Facility

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.00. QS currently public float of 150.01M and currently shorts hold a 20.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QS was 14.21M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went down by -12.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.88% and a quarterly performance of -50.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.75% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.06% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of -28.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $57 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QS reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for QS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to QS, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

QS Trading at -36.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares sank -23.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -12.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.89. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw -67.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -30.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -641.69.

Based on QuantumScape Corporation (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 1.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 81.71.