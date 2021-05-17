Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) went up by 10.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.32. The company’s stock price has collected -21.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Village Farms International Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results: Pure Sunfarms Achieves Third Consecutive Quarter of Sequential Growth in Retail Branded Sales of 20% or Greater

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ :VFF) Right Now?

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Village Farms International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.44. VFF currently public float of 68.91M and currently shorts hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFF was 2.03M shares.

VFF’s Market Performance

VFF stocks went down by -21.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.44% and a quarterly performance of -46.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 168.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for Village Farms International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.05% for VFF stocks with a simple moving average of -10.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

VFF Trading at -30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.45%, as shares sank -23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF fell by -21.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Village Farms International Inc. saw -14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from Ruffini Stephen C, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Apr 14. After this action, Ruffini Stephen C now owns 449,399 shares of Village Farms International Inc., valued at $812,000 using the latest closing price.

McLernon John R., the Director of Village Farms International Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $13.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that McLernon John R. is holding 1,600 shares at $106,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.39 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International Inc. stands at +6.82. The total capital return value is set at -6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.78.

Based on Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.38. Total debt to assets is 24.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.