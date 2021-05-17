The Chart for Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) went down by -12.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.15. The company’s stock price has collected -1.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/30/21 that Banco Santander-Chile Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE :BSAC) Right Now?

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BSAC is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Banco Santander-Chile declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.81, which is $2.34 above the current price. BSAC currently public float of 154.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSAC was 460.32K shares.

BSAC’s Market Performance

BSAC stocks went down by -1.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.97% and a quarterly performance of 3.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.58% for Banco Santander-Chile. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.99% for BSAC stocks with a simple moving average of 3.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BSAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BSAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2021.

BSAC Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -21.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSAC fell by -14.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.25. In addition, Banco Santander-Chile saw 22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander-Chile stands at +18.06. The total capital return value is set at 3.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.82. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC), the company’s capital structure generated 443.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.61. Total debt to assets is 28.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 341.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.