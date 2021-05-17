Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) went up by 0.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.72. The company’s stock price has collected -1.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Oxford University and Oracle Partner to Speed Identification of COVID-19 Variants

Is It Worth Investing in Oracle Corporation (NYSE :ORCL) Right Now?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORCL is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Oracle Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $73.04, which is -$6.92 below the current price. ORCL currently public float of 1.74B and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORCL was 14.55M shares.

ORCL’s Market Performance

ORCL stocks went down by -1.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.77% and a quarterly performance of 25.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for Oracle Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.96% for ORCL stocks with a simple moving average of 24.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORCL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ORCL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ORCL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCL reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for ORCL stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2021.

DZ Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to ORCL, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

ORCL Trading at 7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCL fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.37. In addition, Oracle Corporation saw 21.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCL starting from ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH, who sale 1,125,000 shares at the price of $78.71 back on May 14. After this action, ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH now owns 1,138,732,353 shares of Oracle Corporation, valued at $88,551,225 using the latest closing price.

ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH, the Executive Chairman of Oracle Corporation, sale 1,125,000 shares at $78.03 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that ELLISON LAWRENCE JOSEPH is holding 1,138,732,353 shares at $87,787,969 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.38 for the present operating margin

+75.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oracle Corporation stands at +25.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.97. Equity return is now at value 133.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Oracle Corporation (ORCL), the company’s capital structure generated 610.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.92. Total debt to assets is 63.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 585.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.