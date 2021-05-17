Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX)

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) went down by -16.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that Lucira Health Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ :LHDX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Lucira Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.50. LHDX currently public float of 36.12M and currently shorts hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LHDX was 2.15M shares.

LHDX’s Market Performance

LHDX stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.30% and a quarterly performance of -85.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.14% for Lucira Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.33% for LHDX stocks with a simple moving average of -65.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHDX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for LHDX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 13th, 2021.

LHDX Trading at -49.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.88%, as shares sank -36.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHDX rose by +1.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Lucira Health Inc. saw -79.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHDX starting from EPIQ Capital Group, LLC, who purchase 3,461,764 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Feb 05. After this action, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC now owns 3,461,764 shares of Lucira Health Inc., valued at $58,849,988 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11868.03 for the present operating margin

-841.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucira Health Inc. stands at -13884.01. The total capital return value is set at -70.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.13.

Based on Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.26.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.93.