Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) went up by 10.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.19. The company’s stock price has collected 14.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPRX is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.10, which is $1.99 above the current price. CPRX currently public float of 96.13M and currently shorts hold a 11.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.49M shares.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX stocks went up by 14.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.27% and a quarterly performance of 31.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.91% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.20% for CPRX stocks with a simple moving average of 46.51% for the last 200 days.

CPRX Trading at 25.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +24.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 64.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from INGENITO GARY, who sale 3,668 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Dec 22. After this action, INGENITO GARY now owns 10,998 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $12,644 using the latest closing price.

O’Keeffe Charles B, the Director of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that O’Keeffe Charles B is holding 560,376 shares at $20,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.69 for the present operating margin

+85.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +62.97. The total capital return value is set at 31.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.15. Equity return is now at value 46.90, with 41.50 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.