Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.58. The company’s stock price has collected -4.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AdaptHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.22. AHCO currently public float of 50.49M and currently shorts hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 1.46M shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went down by -4.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.64% and a quarterly performance of -23.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.96% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.98% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of -16.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AHCO, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

AHCO Trading at -21.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -13.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.89. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw -32.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from QUASHA ALAN G, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $24.64 back on May 11. After this action, QUASHA ALAN G now owns 1,000 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $24,640 using the latest closing price.

Weaver Susan T, the Director of AdaptHealth Corp., sale 1,050 shares at $38.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Weaver Susan T is holding 28,459 shares at $39,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.45 for the present operating margin

+14.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at -15.30. The total capital return value is set at 12.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.36.

Based on AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), the company’s capital structure generated 227.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.48. Total debt to assets is 44.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.