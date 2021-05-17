Is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) a Keeper?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s stock price has collected 9.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KPTI is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.70. KPTI currently public float of 66.49M and currently shorts hold a 22.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KPTI was 2.11M shares.

KPTI’s Market Performance

KPTI stocks went up by 9.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of -39.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.52% for KPTI stocks with a simple moving average of -34.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KPTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KPTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KPTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KPTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on July 02nd of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KPTI reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KPTI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

KPTI Trading at -10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KPTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -5.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KPTI rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. saw -40.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KPTI starting from Shah Jatin, who purchase 23,250 shares at the price of $8.60 back on May 07. After this action, Shah Jatin now owns 131,802 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., valued at $199,992 using the latest closing price.

BOHLIN GAREN G, the Director of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $7.82 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BOHLIN GAREN G is holding 4,000 shares at $31,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KPTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.00 for the present operating margin

+96.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at -181.59. The total capital return value is set at -96.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.33. Equity return is now at value -357.70, with -61.50 for asset returns.

Based on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI), the company’s capital structure generated 259.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.18. Total debt to assets is 41.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.59.