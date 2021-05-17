iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) went up by 4.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.97. The company’s stock price has collected -6.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/14/21 that iQIYI Holds 2021 iQIYI World Conference, Promoting the Industrialization of Film and TV through Intelligent Production and Creation of a Healthy Industry Ecosystem

Is It Worth Investing in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ :IQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for iQIYI Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $155.93. IQ currently public float of 310.79M and currently shorts hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IQ was 21.30M shares.

IQ’s Market Performance

IQ stocks went down by -6.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.36% and a quarterly performance of -51.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for iQIYI Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.80% for IQ stocks with a simple moving average of -40.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to IQ, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 23rd of the current year.

IQ Trading at -31.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -15.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQ fell by -6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.44. In addition, iQIYI Inc. saw -26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.33 for the present operating margin

+6.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for iQIYI Inc. stands at -23.72. The total capital return value is set at -20.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.56. Equity return is now at value -101.00, with -16.10 for asset returns.

Based on iQIYI Inc. (IQ), the company’s capital structure generated 233.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.97. Total debt to assets is 44.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.