Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that Huntington Ranks Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Consumer Banking in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ :HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $17.53, which is $1.23 above the current price. HBAN currently public float of 1.01B and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBAN was 12.26M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stocks went up by 0.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.55% and a quarterly performance of 9.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for HBAN stocks with a simple moving average of 24.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to HBAN, setting the target price at $16.50 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

HBAN Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.42. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw 25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Thompson Mark E, who sale 131,185 shares at the price of $15.75 back on May 07. After this action, Thompson Mark E now owns 418,223 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $2,066,164 using the latest closing price.

Syal Rajeev, the SEVP of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 6,021 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Syal Rajeev is holding 285,896 shares at $93,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +16.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 67.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.26. Total debt to assets is 7.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.